GFA President Kurt Okraku congratulates CAF Awards nominees

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has congratulated the players and coaches nominated for the 2023 CAF Awards.

Leading the nominations are Black Stars trio Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey for the CAF Player of the Year award, while Ernest Numah has been selected for the Young Player of the Year Award.

Nana Joe Adarkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and two of his players have also received nominations for the prestigious awards.

‘’I am truly proud of them and want to send them a big, big congratulations on their nominations,’’ President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

‘’They are all winners and should keep their heads up for a bigger and brighter future,’’ he added.

Nana Adarkwa is gunning for the Women's Coach of the Year award, while Tracey Twum will battle it out for the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year Award. Yeboah is up for the Women's Young Player of the Year award.

Additionally, Evelyn Badu will compete with the best on the continent for the Women Player of the Year award.

The Black Queens have also been nominated for the Team of the Year award.