GFA President Kurt Okraku not influencing Black Stars player selection, says Bechem United CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Kingsley Osei Bonsu has strongly refuted claims that Kurt Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), wields influence over player selections for the national team, the Black Stars.

His comments follows several concerns raised among Ghanaians who feel some players are not deserving of their place in Black Stars squad.

Osei Bonsu, who secured his position on the GFA Executive Council in the recently concluded 2023 GFA Elections in Tamale in an interview with Citi Sports expressed his confidence in Okraku's commitment to the national team's success.

He emphasised that Okraku would not compromise the Black Stars' chances of victory by exerting undue influence on the selection of players.

"If the Black Stars go out for a match and they succeed, I think Kurt (Okraku) will be the happiest person. People might say that he is in charge of administration, and the success or failure of the national team rests with him, so it will be difficult for Kurt, as far as I know, to influence player selection in a negative manner."

Ghana are preparing for matches against Mexico and the United States, scheduled for October 14 and 17 respectively. These international friendlies are a part of the Black Stars' preparations for future challenges, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)