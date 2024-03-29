GFA President Kurt Okraku sends best wishes to Dreams FC as they depart for Mali

Ghanaian club Dreams FC set off for Mali on Friday morning ahead of their highly anticipated clash against Stade Malien in the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinal tie.

The contingent received a warm send-off from Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, who wished them a successful trip as they strive to uphold Ghana's pride in African football this season.

Accompanying the team are 23 players, four management team members, and nine technical staff, all under the leadership of coach Karim Zito.

Among the players is experienced striker John Antwi, who has netted four goals in this season’s tournament.

The trio of Abdul Aziz Issah, Ofori McCarthy, and Emmanuel Adjei have also been included following their stellar contributions to Ghana’s gold medal triumph in men’s football at the African Games.

Abdul Aziz Issah, in particular, has been a standout performer for Dreams FC, delivering exceptional performances and scoring four goals.

He will be eager to make a significant impact against Stade Malien.

Dreams FC is expected to arrive in Bamako later on Friday, where they will undergo their pre-match routine ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated encounter.