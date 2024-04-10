GFA President Kurt Okraku supports Asamoah Gyan's All Regional Games

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has backed Asamoah Gyan's All Regional Games initiative.

The former Ghana captain launched his All Regional Games programme in Accra on Tuesday, an event which will see athletes from all regions in the country come together to compete for laurels.

Kurt Okraku graced the press launch, where he applauded the former footballer for the championing the course of reviving sports in the country.

According to the GFA boss, the All Regional Games fits in the federation's fixing the fundamentals idea.

“The idea of the All Regional Games fits into two key areas in our current football ecosystem; fixing the fundamentals and catching the talent young,' he said at the presser.

“Athletes, sports men need clean and organized platforms, which is a key part of fixing the fundamentals, to show what they can do. The Baby Jet and the team here are helping the country in fixing the fundamentals.”