GFA President Kurt Okraku visits Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, meets staff

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, paid a visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence early this week.

The GFA boss took the opportunity to inspect ongoing infrastructural projects at the centre while also meeting the staff.

Mr Okraku thanked the staff for their selfless service to the Association and ensuring the centre is always in good shape.

“I want to thank you for your dedication to the Vision of the Football Association: The vision of "fixing the fundamentals" indeed starts at the technical centre where all our administrative and technical training takes place," he said.

“I also use this opportunity to thank two of our longest serving staff members at the Centre, Mr Augustus Addico and Mr John Ogoe Baidoo, for their selfless service to the centre during the period they served our football community,” added the FA Capo.

The Ghanaman Centre of Excellence has been home to the various youth national teams and will host the KGL Foundation U17 championship in July this year.