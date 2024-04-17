GFA President Okraku sets agenda for African Schools Football tournament

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku spearheaded discussions with the African Schools Football Committee, outlining a decisive agenda for the upcoming tournament.

President Okraku commended the committee for their dedication and underscored the competition's pivotal role in nurturing young talent across Africa.

Acknowledging past challenges, he stressed the need for proactive measures to enhance the tournament experience.

Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante was tasked with collaborating with the committee to refine tournament regulations, emphasising transparency and efficiency.

The Vice-chairman of the Committee unveiled plans for Regional Basic Schools Football Competitions, aiming to identify promising players for the GFA Elite Academy, thereby bolstering talent development.

Key figures such as Technical Director Professor Mintah and GFA Elite Academy Director Tetteh Zutah contributed expertise to the discussion.

With President Okraku's visionary leadership and collective efforts, the stage is set for an exciting showcase of talent and sportsmanship in the forthcoming tournament.

As Ghana and the continent eagerly anticipate this new era in schools football, the journey towards excellence begins in earnest.