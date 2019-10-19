GFA presidential aspirant Kurt Okraku sends congratulatory message to elected RFA chiefs

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful Kurt Okraku has sent a powerful congratulatory message to the winners of the various Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmanship positions.

The Regional Football Association’s (RFA) election which was held on Friday by the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to elect the various leaders of the ten regions took off successfully across the country.

The election saw five new faces taking over as leaders of football in the Greater Accra, Western, Brong-Ahafo, Volta and Northern regions respectively.

Samuel Aboabire won Greater Accra, Simon Ehomah took over Western, Brong-Ahafo elected Ralph Gyambra, Daniel Agbogah triumphed in Volta while Abu Alhassan took over Northern region respectively.

Having won their elections, the new RFA chairmen are expected to lead their various regions for the next four years.

Below is compiled the entire winners of the various regions as they prepare to develop the sport in their respective jurisdictions.

Greater Accra Region = Samuel Aboabire

Ashanti Region = Osei Tutu Agyemang

Eastern Region = Linford Asamoah

Western Region = Simon Ehomah

Central Region = Robert Duncan

Upper East Region= Salifu Zida

Upper West Region = Yahaya Sadugu

Brong Ahafo Region = Ralph Gyambra

Volta Region = Daniel Agbogah

Northern Region = Abu Alhassan

Below is Mr Okraku’s letter;