GFA presidential election: Alhaji Grusah to vote based on candidate's campaign message

King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah has disclosed that he is yet to determine his choice for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election.

The election is slated to take place on September 27 in Tamale, with the incumbent Kurt Okraku facing a formidable challenge from former FA Vice President George Afriyie.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Alhaji Grusah emphasised his intention to cast his vote based on the campaign message of the candidates.

He expressed, "I'm too enlightened to endorse any candidate. For me, I'm waiting; if you have a good message, I will vote for you. If you believe my vote is just one and does not matter too, that is fine."

Grusah's approach underscores his commitment to making a well-informed decision that aligns with his perception of the candidate's potential to uplift Ghana football.

As the GFA Presidential election draws near, the contenders' campaign messages will play a pivotal role in securing the support of influential figures like Alhaji Grusah, who seeks a positive impact on the nation's football landscape.

Meanwhile, Former GFA Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has thrown his weight behind Okraku's bid for a second term.