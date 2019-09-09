GFA Presidential elections: Normalisation Committee to act as elections committee

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association will act as the Election Committee for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Normalisation Committee earlier on released a statement to debunk reports that an Election Committee was going to be formed and headed by Rex Danquah.

However the Normalisation Committee in its statement has quashed that earlier reports which reads

PRESS RELEASE: ELECTIONS COMMITTEE OF GFA

The GFA Normalisation Committee’s attention has been drawn to inaccurate media reports that it has made appointments to the Elections Committee for the upcoming elections.

The NC wishes to inform all stakeholders that these reports are false and should be disregarded.

Pursuant to Article 79.2 (Transitional provisions) of the newly adopted Statutes of the GFA, members of the Normalization Committee of the GFA shall act as the Elections Committee for the upcoming GFA presidential and executive council elections.

As part of its duties as stipulated in Article 5 of the Elections Regulations, the NC acting as the Elections Committee is empowered to organize, run and supervise the elections.

The NC will soon announce its roadmap and elections Calendar.

SIGNED COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT