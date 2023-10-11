GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

GFA promotes breast cancer awareness month, urges women in football to participate

Published on: 11 October 2023
GFA promotes breast cancer awareness month, urges women in football to participate

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with the GFA Foundation and Women's Football, is encouraging all stakeholders, with a particular focus on women in football, to actively engage in the 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual global health initiative observed throughout the month of October. This year's campaign carries the theme 'Keeping Her in The Picture,' emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the well-being of the significant women in our lives.

The primary aim of this month-long campaign is to boost awareness about breast cancer, advocate for early detection, provide support to those affected by the disease, and explore solutions for its prevention and treatment.

The GFA Foundation, in conjunction with our affiliated clubs, is extending a reminder to all female administrators, staff, officials, and female players, encouraging them to utilize this awareness period to undergo examinations, whether through self-examination or clinical assessments.

To bolster awareness, the Association will be sharing informative tips and resources on its social media platforms. This collaborative effort aims to make a positive impact in the fight against breast cancer and promote early detection and prevention among women in football and beyond.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more