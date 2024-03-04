GFA set to launch Girl's Football Pathway Policy to develop female talent

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to launch a new policy aimed at developing the careers of female footballers.

The policy, known as the Girl's Football Pathway Policy, will provide a clear roadmap for young girls who want to pursue a football career.

According to GFA President Kurt Okraku, the policy will address the current lack of opportunities for young girls to play football, particularly in the absence of COLTS football for girls.

He emphasized that the policy will provide a clear pathway for girls to progress from the grassroots level to the top flight of women's football.

Okraku revealed that the policy will be launched in the coming days, and will be followed by an Under-15 tournament in May, June, and July to provide additional opportunities for young girls to showcase their talent.

He also mentioned that the Black Queens have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, while the Princesses have qualified for the U-20 Women's World Cup, indicating the progress being made in women's football in Ghana.

''These are good milestones for Ghana and we will continue to offer them all the support that they need to be able to excel," Okraku added.