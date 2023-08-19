GFA supports Medeama SC with $30,000 for CAF Champions League campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its support to Medeama SC as they embark on their journey in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.

The GFA is not only urging the club to give their all in the competition but is also providing financial assistance to help cushion the financial burdens associated with the campaign.

Medeama SC's debut in the CAF Champions League is set to kick off with a match against Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The GFA has expressed its confidence in the team's abilities and wishes them success in their maiden Champions League venture.

To facilitate their participation, the GFA has offered a substantial amount of $30,000 to Medeama SC. This financial support is aimed at alleviating some of the significant expenditures that come with competing in the CAF Champions League, particularly the costs of travel and related expenses.

The gesture highlights Ghana FA's commitment to promoting and supporting football at both domestic and international levels.