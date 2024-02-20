GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA Technical Director Prof Kwame Mintah opens up on football philosophy

Published on: 20 February 2024
Newly-appointed Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, has disclosed his football ideology. 

The former Director of Coach Education insists his office wants to ensure the various national teams play in a similar style, with possession at the heart of his philosophy.

Professor Mintah replaces German Bernhard Liepert, who left following the end of his time as Technical Director.

"The legacy, I would like to leave is to a Ghanaian playing like a Ghanaian," he said during an interview with the FA's official YouTube channel.

“What I mean, by that is that, we possess to attack, we possess to defend, we transition based upon the principles of play in the moments of the game.

“So we should play good football, both attacking and defending, and still be getting the results, and that is where I want to see Ghana be at, by the time I leave this seat as the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association.”

