GFA to clear all Black Queens and Black Princesses bonuses before next game

The Ghana Football Association has promised to clear the outstanding bonuses of players and the technical team of the Black Queens and the Black Princesses.

The two female national teams have qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup respectively.

However, both teams are yet to receive their qualification bonuses with the Black Queens set to face Zambia in the Olympic Games qualifier.

During the Meet the Press in Kumasi on Wednesday, Executive Committee representative for women's football, Gifty Oware-Mensah revealed that the players will be paid before their next assignment.

“Black Queens will be paid all bonuses before their next game,” she said.

The Black Princesses will start preparation ahead of the 2024 FIFA Women's World Cup by representing Ghana at the Africa Games which begins in March.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens have started preparing for their Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia.