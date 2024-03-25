GFA to provide regional women's clubs with additional footballs for development

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to supply additional footballs to all regional women’s Division One League and Two clubs to enhance their training and development.

This initiative falls under the Women’s Football Strategy, which aims to bolster support for women’s league clubs nationwide, fostering talent development and encouraging greater participation of girls in football.

With more than 130 regional Women’s Division One and Two League clubs spread across the ten Regional Football Associations, the GFA seeks to ensure that each club receives the necessary resources for their progress.

This follows a similar support scheme during the 2022/2023 season and the ongoing provision of footballs to the 20 clubs in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, made possible through sponsorship from Decathlon Ghana Limited.

According to General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, the footballs will be distributed to the Regional Football Associations for collection by the women's clubs.

He affirmed the GFA's commitment to advancing the growth of women’s football in line with the association's strategic pillars for women's football development.

Currently, the Women’s Division One Leagues are in progress across the ten Regional Football Associations, with clubs striving to secure promotion to the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League for the upcoming season.