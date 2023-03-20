GFA to unveil Chris Hughton as new Black Stars coach at luxurious SG Mall in Kumasi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to unveil Chris Hughton as the new head coach of the Black Stars on Monday, March 20, at the luxurious SG Mall in Kumasi.

The event is expected to draw in a large crowd of football enthusiasts and media personalities, who will witness the introduction of the former Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City manager as the successor to Otto Addo who stepped down in December last year.

Hughton's appointment comes after a thorough search by the GFA for a qualified candidate with the necessary experience to lead the national team to success in upcoming competitions, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 63-year-old Englishman has had an illustrious coaching career that spans over three decades, having managed several top-tier clubs in England, including Newcastle United, Birmingham City, and Nottingham Forest.

Commenting on his appointment, Hughton expressed his delight to be joining the Black Stars and pledged to work tirelessly to take the team to greater heights.

The unveiling ceremony will commence at 10 am GMT and will be broadcast live on various media platforms across the country.

The GFA President, Kurt Okraku, will preside over the event, alongside other high-ranking officials and dignitaries from the football fraternity.

The SG Mall, which is the venue for the unveiling, is one of the most prestigious shopping centres in Kumasi, and the GFA hopes that it will add a touch of elegance to the occasion.