GFA unveils Women's Football Strategy mascot and logo

The Ghana Football Association has outdoored a new logo and mascot for its most recent Women's Football Strategy.

The mascot has been named 'Asantewaa the fearless' and will represent inclusiveness and diversity.

The Women’s football strategy, which was launched in July this year, seeks to offer pragmatic programmes and interventions toward the development of Women’s football for the next football cycle.

With the theme Empower Her Game, the Women’s Football Strategy will run from 2023 to 2026 with significant attention focused on grassroots development and promotion of the Women’s game.

The Strategy, which is headed by the Head of Women’s Football Development at the Association, Ama Brobbey Williams, will aim at enhancing and developing a brand strategy for Women’s Football.