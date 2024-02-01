GHALCA boss explains reason for choosing Asec Mimosas and Kotoko for 2024 President's Cup

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has revealed the reasons behind the decision to feature Asante Kotoko and Ivorian powerhouse Asec Mimosas in this year's Presidential Cup.

The clash is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on March 5, 2024, just a day before Ghana celebrates its 67th Independence Day.

The GHALCA President's Cup is an annual football event held in honour of the sitting President of Ghana.

Traditionally, the President's Cup has witnessed fierce battles between arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

However, GHALCA has opted for a change in the 2024 edition, citing public concerns about the repetitive use of the same teams and the perceived commercialization of matches involving Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

"We want to change our way of doing things. Ghanaians in recent times have been raising concerns about our frequent use of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in playing the President's cup. In view of that, we decided to use a different team this time."

He further explained that the decision to select Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosas was part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate the enthusiasm surrounding the competition.

"People also think Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are as a cash cow; in the previous edition, we played free gate meaning the enthusiasm is not there anymore. We want to alter our style of running the President Cup."

He continued: "We have plans of sitting down with any President at the helm and know the team they support, so we can organize the Cup competition on the club of their choice."

The choice of Asante Kotoko and Asec Mimosas for the 2024 edition was influenced by the presence of Ivory Coast's President, Alassane Ouattara, as the special guest for Ghana's Independence Day celebration. "After contacting the Presidency, we got to know Ivory Coast's leader Alassane Ouattara will be the special guest for this year’s Independence Day. So we decided to pick the Champions of each country for the President Cup." Fianoo further revealed.