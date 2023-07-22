GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo says SuperSport will be telecasting 2023 Top 4 competition

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) president Kudjoe Fianoo has stated that the association has struck an agreement with top media outlet SuperSport to telecast this year's edition of GHALCA Top 4 competition.

The competition which is expected to kick off from next month at the Baba Yara Stadium will involve the top four performing teams from last season's Ghana Premier League.

According to the GHALCA boss, as part of their plans to make the competition appealing, they have planned to make sure the actions from the games reach many fans.

He added that there are also talks to extend the rights to a local television station to make it more accessible to local folks.

"One thing I can also confirm to you is that, we have signed an agreement with SuperSports who will be telecasting this year's Top 4," he revealed on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"Again, we have asked them [SuperSports] to partner with one local television station and they are in talks with Kessben TV, we want all Ghanaians to have a feel of the tournament.

"We are an organization that is profit oriented but we also look at the interest of our competing clubs, that is why when SuperSports showed up, we agreed.

"We are also in talks with Ghana Gas and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation for possible headline sponsorship," he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have withdrawn from the competition as they continue to solve internal issues at the club. They are expected to be replaced with either Dreams FC or Bibiani Gold Stars who will join Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United for the tournament.

The competition is expected to take place between August 6 and 13.