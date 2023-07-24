GHALCA chief Kudjoe Finaoo expects improved Ghana Premier League season

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), is optimistic about the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, expecting it to surpass the previous campaign's performance.

Fianoo was impressed by the previous season, in which Medeama won the championship, but he expects the upcoming season, which begins in September, to topple it.

"It took the last games before we could determine who won the league, who placed second, and even coming down with those who should be relegated," he shared with Citi Sports. "So it was a good league… I think when we tighten the screws, we'll get better performance from our referees, and the crowd will also fall in line. So very good league, but I will want it to be better next season," he asserted.

As preparations for the 2023/2024 season continue, the league's commencement is scheduled for the weekend of Friday, September 15.

With Fianoo's optimism and focus on refining various aspects of the league, football enthusiasts in Ghana can look forward to an improved and thrilling Ghana Premier League season ahead.