GHALCA organises Legal Matters seminar for football clubs

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has organised a seminar dubbed 'Legal Affairs' for members of the club's welfare body in Accra on Tuesday.

The aim of the seminar is to equip football clubs on the legal issues pertaining to the sport in the West African nation.

Resources persons drawn from Portugal and Ghana took members through various sessions at the plus Wesley Towers in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Tuesday November 14, 2023.

Representatives of Premier League, Division One and Women football clubs attended the one-day seminar.

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), took the podium to address participants at the “Legal Matters in Sports” seminar. This seminar saw the convergence of representatives from Premier League Clubs, Division One League clubs, and Women’s Premier League clubs.

Emphasizing the importance of legal awareness in the realm of sports, Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo extended a warm welcome to all attendees, highlighting the inclusive nature of the event that brought together various tiers of football in Ghana. The chairman acknowledged the significance of legal considerations in the daily operations of football clubs and leagues.

One notable stride in GHALCA’s recent initiatives is the organization’s commitment to taking activities beyond boardrooms. GHALCA has embarked on capacity-building training for its members, ensuring that key stakeholders are equipped with the knowledge necessary for navigating the legal intricacies of the sporting world.

In a commendable display of collaboration, GHALCA joined forces with other sports bodies to facilitate a two-day residential training program for its members. This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment to elevating the standards of governance and legal understanding within the Ghanaian football community.

Further underlining GHALCA’s active involvement in national matters, the association proudly participated in the 66th Common Worth Parliament. Speaker Hon Sumana Bagbin extended an invitation, providing GHALCA with a platform to contribute to discussions shaping the sports landscape in the country.

Not limiting its focus to the intricacies of sports alone, GHALCA demonstrated a broader civic responsibility by participating in a seminar addressing the critical issue of combating terrorism. During this event, GHALCA presented a paper to Parliament, advocating for the enactment of legislation to safeguard supporters against potential terrorist attacks within stadiums.

This proactive stance showcases GHALCA’s commitment not only to the growth and development of football but also to the well-being and safety of its fan base. The association’s multifaceted approach, spanning legal education, collaborative training initiatives, and contributions to national discussions, positions GHALCA as a pivotal player in the holistic advancement of football in Ghana.

The speakers were Mr Enam Dzakpasu Esq from Ghana and Mr Goncalo Almeida and Mr Andre Duarte Costa both from Portugal.