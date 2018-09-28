GHALCA should have consulted constituent body before meeting Normalization Committee- Takyi Arhin

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Takyi Arhin is unhappy with GHALCA's meeting with the Normalization Committee after not consulting the constituent body.

According to the tough talking football administrator, the leadership of Ghana League Clubs Association went into a meeting with the Normalization Committee without consulting the membership of the body to know the real needs of the association.

"Before they even met the Normalization Committee, they should have met the constituent body so that we all deliberate and discuss what they should they should put forward to the NC," he told Happy FM.

"There would have been direction we all want. But they made it look like someone who goes to the forest kills a bird and takes off all it feathers and comes back to ask which bird is it," he added.

"They were there on our behalf and so they should have met us first," he concluded.

On Tuesday, GHALCA met with the Normalization Committee to discuss the way forward for Ghana Football following the revelations of the Anas Expose' which has brought all football activities to a halt.

Former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned after the showing of the documentary with several referees also banned from officiating in the country.

The crisis in Ghana Football led to the constitution of the Normalization Committee led by Dr. Kofi Amoah, who will run Ghana Football for the next 6 months.