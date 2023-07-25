GHALCA Top 4: Bibiani Gold Stars to replace Asante Kotoko in tournament

Bibiani Gold Stars have replaced Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) Top 4 competition following the Kumasi-based side's decision to withdraw.

The Porcupine Warriors finished fourth in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and were expected to join Medeama SC, Aduana Stars and Bechem United for the competition this year but have opted to back out due to the current state of the club.

"Yes, it is no more a rumour, we received an official letter from Kotoko yesterday which stated that they can't participate in the tournament and as we are all aware of the current situation of Kotoko, it's not a deliberate decision to sabotage the tournament but a genuine one and we have accepted their request," Kudjoe Fianoo, the GHALCA president told Akoma FM.

As a result, Bibiani Gold Stars, who placed fifth with 49 points last season, will now join Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and Bechem United in the tournament, which will act as a warm-up for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, which will begin in September later this year.

The competition is set to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium from August 6 to 13.

Last season, Great Olympics were crowned champions of the event held at the Accra Sports Stadium.