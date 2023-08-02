‘GHALCA Top 4 hasn’t lost its relevance’ – Kudjoe Fianoo

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) boss, Kudjoe Fianoo has refuted claims that the Top 4 tournament has lost its relevance.

GHALCA announced the cancellation of this year’s edition of the competition last Friday due to lack of sponsorship. This was preceded by Asante Kotoko’s decision to withdraw from the tournament.

Quizzed on whether he agrees with assertions that the tournament has lost its relevance, Fianoo told Max FM: “I don’t agree with them. The clubs that took part in the G6 competition we played last year have attested to the immense benefits they derived from it. Medeama and Bechem United were among the first teams to accept they would take part in the Top 4 this year because they admitted that playing in the G6 brought immense benefits.

“Those who didn’t play in the G6, where did they finish? The relevance is still there. Every product goes through changes. The FIFA World Cup didn’t start like this; It has seen changes.

“To say it has lost its relevance, I won’t accept.”

By Suleman Asante