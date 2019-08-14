Ghana ace Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu hospitalized after being diagnosed with blood clot in the lungs

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is in hospital after being diagnosed a blood clot in the lungs (pulmonary microembolism), the player's club Hellas Verona have announced.

The 28-year-old has been detained at the Sacro Cuore hospital in Negrar for treatment and further tests to be carried.

Pulmonary microembolism means there is a small blood clot in the lung, which can be extremely serious, even fatal, if not treated.

But the club say: ''The player’s conditions are good and he will remain under observation for a few days.”

Badu joined Hellas Verona last month on loan with option to buy from Udinese.