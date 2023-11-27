Ghana and Ampem Darkoa Ladies star Comfort Yeboah shortlisted for two CAF awards

Ampem Darkoa Ladies winger Comfort Yeboah has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women's Young Player of the Year and the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year awards.

The Black Princesses player made the list after an impressive performance at the CAF Women's Champions League early this month.

Yeboah will compete with Nigerian duo Deborah Abiodun and Esther Ajakaye, as well as South Africa's Thubilihle Shamase and Nesryne El Chad for the Young Player of the Year award.

The future of African football! 🌟 The shortlist for the Young Player of the Year Award (Women) 😎#CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/9AeUoc4AUa — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 27, 2023

She also faces stern competition from Mamelodi Sundowns duo Refilkwe Tholakele and Lebohang Ramalefe and AS FAR stars Fatima Tagnout and Ghizlane Chebak for the Inter-Club Player of the Year award.

The Ghana youth star scored two goals at the CAF Women's Champions League as Ampem Darkoa earned a place in the last four.

She was also rewarded with a national team invite and will join the Black Queens squad for the WAFCON qualifier against Namibia next week.