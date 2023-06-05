Ghana asisstant coach George Boateng monitors French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei

On the final day of the French top flight, assistant coach of the Black Stars George Boateng went to the Pac de Princes to observe French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei, who just expressed his wish to play for the Black Stars.

Kyei who is the teammate of Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has compelled many to advocate his services for the Ghana national team following his outstanding performance in the French Ligue 1 which, despite the inclusion of Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo, still lacks a cutting-edge upfront.

Boateng attended the French Ligue 1 final between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot in which the two Ghanaians were in action.

Clermont Foot came from behind to defeat the French champions 3-2 at the Parc des Princes in the match in which Boateng was present.

Grejohn Kyei scored 10 goals and assisted three more in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Kyei was born in France and has Ghanaian roots. He was a young international for France. Kyei, a product of the Stade de Reims junior academy, is eligible to represent Ghana.

The 27-year-old signed Clermont Foot from Servette FC on January 31, 2022.

Boateng's visit to France was part of his tour in Europe scouting Ghanaian prospects for future Black Stars assignments.