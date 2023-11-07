Ghana-born Togo international Kennedy Boateng joins Austria Lustenau

Ghana-born Togo international defender Kennedy Boateng has completed a transfer move to Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Bundesliga, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 26-year-old centre-back returns to Austria on a free transfer after his contract with Portuguese club Santa Clara expired in July this year.

Boateng played for LASK Linz and SV Ried during his initial spell in Austria.

He played 24 Bundesliga games and 90 matches in the second-tier and has already proven that he can help his teams as a robust defender.

In the summer of 2021, Boateng moved to CD Santa Clara in Portugal. He played 52 league games for the Portuguese, scored three goals, and was a regular starter.

He also played twice in qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Boateng's contract with Lustenau will run until summer 2024.

Boateng, who played for WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League before moving to Europe is full Togo international and made his debut against Sierra Leone in March 2023.