Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan: I want to win the AFCON before I retire

Published on: 23 November 2018
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says his career can be complete if he wins the elusive Africa Cup of Nations before hanging up his boots.

The Kayserispor striker, who turned 33 on Thursday, has achieved a lot for himself including being Africa's leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

He is also Ghana's all-time top-scorer with 51 goals.

"I've achieved a lot personally but I want to win the AFCON trophy before I call it a day," Gyan told Kumasi-based FOX FM.

"I'll be elated to win the AFCON Cup as the Black stars captain before I retire. We've to be united as a country to defend the flag of Ghana."

