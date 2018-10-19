Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan promises to end career at Asante Kotoko

Ghana and Kayeserispor striker Asamoah Gyan has promised he will play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before he retires from football.

The former Sunderland hitman is a lifelong fan of the Porcupine Warriors and has previously declared his intentions to feature for the 23-time Premier League Champions at some point in his career.

Gyan, 33, made this promise to Kotoko supporters at his unveiling of one of his companies, Paradise-pac mineral water, as sponsors of Asante Kotoko.

“I am a big fan of Kotoko, I have been supporting this team since day one,” he said.

“It is a great honor to be part of, let me say this before I will draw the curtains down on my career I will wear the red jersey,” he concluded.

It appears Kotoko coach, Charles Akunnor is open to the idea of coaching Ghana's all-time top-goalscorer at Kotoko, stating that he would welcome him.

”Asamoah Gyan comes with a lot of packages and what he has achieved in his career will cushion the young ones to also do more for the club. I will welcome Asamoah Gyan if he quits international football to join Asante Kotoko, even now,” coach Akunnor said.