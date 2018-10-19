GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan promises to end career at Asante Kotoko

Published on: 19 October 2018
Ghana and Kayeserispor striker Asamoah Gyan has promised he will play for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko before he retires from football.

The former Sunderland hitman is a lifelong fan of the Porcupine Warriors and has previously declared his intentions to feature for the 23-time Premier League Champions at some point in his career.

Gyan, 33, made this promise to Kotoko supporters at his unveiling of one of his companies, Paradise-pac mineral water, as sponsors of Asante Kotoko.

“I am a big fan of Kotoko, I have been supporting this team since day one,” he said.

“It is a great honor to be part of, let me say this before I will draw the curtains down on my career I will wear the red jersey,” he concluded.

It appears Kotoko coach, Charles Akunnor is open to the idea of coaching Ghana's all-time top-goalscorer at Kotoko, stating that he would welcome him.

”Asamoah Gyan comes with a lot of packages and what he has achieved in his career will cushion the young ones to also do more for the club. I will welcome Asamoah Gyan if he quits international football to join Asante Kotoko, even now,” coach Akunnor said.

