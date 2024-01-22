Ghana coach Chris Hughton opens up on Richmond Lamptey's no show at AFCON

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has disclosed why Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey is yet to make an appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Lamptey was not included in the matchday squad for the game against Egypt on Thursday and was also an unused substitute in the opening-day defeat to Cape Verde.

In the last game against Egypt, Hughton was forced to replace injured Majeed Ashimeru with Baba Iddrisu, who is more defensive-minded while Lamptey, who plays a similar role as the Anderlecht star, watched from the stands.

"As regards Richmond Lamptey, he is very much a part of the squad the fact that he is part of the squad, everyone has an opportunity. We constantly talk about how difficult it is to pick a team, to pick a bench and also leave a player out," he said.

"This is a responsibility for myself and the technical staff but Richmond (Lamptey) has been a big part of our squad, and as has everybody else. That means they all put themselves always into consideration to be involved," he added.

The Black Stars will face Mozambique on Monday night at the Stade Alassane Outarra for a place in the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.