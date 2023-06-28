Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko vows to secure victory in crucial U-23 AFCON Clash against Guinea

Following the heavy defeat of the Black Meteors, at the hands of Morocco in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), coach Ibrahim Tanko candidly acknowledged that their opponents deserved the win.

Tanko highlighted the disparity in rest days as a contributing factor to their loss, with Ghana having only one day of rest compared to Morocco's two days, resulting in fatigue among the players.

"It's a deserved win for Morocco, but we had a day of rest and they had two days of rest. The players showed fatigue," Tanko admitted, addressing the media.

He acknowledged that the team had shown a great deal of respect towards their opponents, which ultimately resulted in their punishment on the field.

Tanko also pointed out the similar fate suffered by Congo due to Guinea's extra day of rest, highlighting the impact that rest and recovery can have on a team's performance.

"You saw how Congo also suffered the same fate because Guinea had an extra day to rest," Tanko remarked, highlighting the importance of adequate rest in a tournament setting.

With two days remaining before their next match, Tanko expressed his intention to make good use of the available time to prepare the team for the crucial encounter.

Ghana's next game is against Guinea, a must-win for the Black Meteors who need three points to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Tanko stressed that both Ghana and Guinea still have the opportunity to progress to the next stage of the tournament. He emphasised that both teams will be focused on preparing diligently for the upcoming game. Tanko reaffirmed the team's determination to secure a victory and qualify for the next stage, expressing his confidence in their abilities.

"Now we have two days before we play our next match, and we will make good use of it," Tanko stated during the post-match press conference. "Both Ghana and Guinea stand a chance of making it to the next stage, so both teams will prepare well for the game. Definitely, we want to win and qualify for the next stage," he concluded.