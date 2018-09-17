Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah confident of 2019 AFCON qualification despite Kenya loss

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is strongly convinced the Black Stars will secure qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations despite their shock defeat to Kenya.

The Stars were stunned as they suffered a 1-0 loss to the Harambee Stars in Nairobi last week.

A result that blew Group E wide open as all four teams now have three points with four games remaining.

However, Ghana occupies the top spot thanks to their thumping 5-0 victory over Ethiopia in Kumasi.

And Appiah believes Ghana will make it to Cameroon 2019 with some games to spare in qualifying.

“I’m very confident we will qualify. In fact, we will qualify. We may even do it with some games to spare. It will be easy, and I’m very confident,” he told Ghanaweb.

Ghana faces a doubleheader against Sierra Leone when the qualifying process resumes in October