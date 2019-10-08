GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 08 October 2019
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah embarks on European tour to scout players
Kwesi Appiah coach of Ghana during the 2013 Orange African Cup of Nations Ghana Press Conference on the 01 February 2013, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Port Elizabeth©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ghana head coach Kwesi Appiah is touring Europe to scout for players in the various leagues. 

Appiah will visit countries like Spain, England, Italy, Germany, Belgium and France after leaving Ghana on Monday to Europe to commence the scouting.

The Black Stars gaffer will be monitoring stars like Joseph Aidoo, Mubarak Wakaso, Rafael Dwamena, Lumor Agbeyenu, Thomas Partey amongst others whilst in Spain.

He will do same in the other countries he will visit.

Appiah will also have the opportunity to watch emerging Ghanaian talents in these leagues as he looks to reinforce the team.

Ghana's next competitive fixture is on 10th November, 2019 when the Black Stars take on South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

