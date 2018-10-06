Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah to defend squad in Kumasi on Monday

Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah will hold a press conference on Monday to defend his 21 man squad for the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Kwesi Appiah invited captain Asamoah Gyan back to the team with other old names returning the team, which has raised a few eyebrows.

The Black Stars gaffer will explain the decision for inviting the players in a presser in Kumasi.

PRESS CONFERENCE

The Communications Department of the GFA Normalization Committee would like to invite the media to a press conference on Monday, October 8, 2018.

The Press Conference which is scheduled for the conference room of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi is to brief the media on Ghana’s preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone.

In attendance will be Ghana Coach, Kwasi Appiah and selected players after the Black Stars’ first training session in Kumasi. The programme starts at 5:30pm prompt.

Some players would be availed for media interviews.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to begin training on Monday, October 8, 2018, for the qualifier scheduled for Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium. The training starts at 3pm.

We look forward to welcoming you, our friends from the media to the briefing on Monday.

Thank you,

Signed

Dan Kwaku Yeboah (Spokesperson, Normalization Committee)