Ghana coach Otto Addo aims for strong start against Uganda after Nigeria defeat

Ghana coach Otto Addo is setting his sights on a strong start against Uganda following his team's disappointing performance in their previous outing against Nigeria.

Acknowledging the shortcomings of the first 10 minutes against Nigeria, which led to a 2-1 defeat in the friendly match last Friday, Addo is eager for a better start in Tuesday's game.

"I hope that we have a good start," Addo expressed to Ghana FA media. "We didn’t start that well against Nigeria. The first ten minutes we were not that good, afterwards we came in more and more and I am looking forward to that match."

Reflecting on their strategy, Addo emphasized the importance of seizing the initiative early on.

"I hope that we have a brilliant start and then from there we can keep on because they also will have to come a little bit more, we will have more space to score more goals but the basic is a good start where we create chances," he elaborated. "During training today, we talked about it a lot and so I am looking forward to seeing them doing it on the pitch."

With Ghana leading the head-to-head record 7-3, Addo's side aims to maintain their dominance over Uganda. Their most recent encounter in October 2017 ended in a goalless draw during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Fans can catch the action live on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.