Ghana coach Otto Addo calls for improved discipline and performance ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ghana head coach Otto Addo acknowledged a disciplinary issue within the team following three red cards and five yellow cards during international break.

He stressed the need for players to channel their aggression into improved performance rather than receiving cards.

Defender Jerome Opoku was sent off when the team lost 2-1 to Nigeria last Friday. Alidu Seidu and Mohammed Salisu also received red cards in the draw against Uganda on Tuesday.

"The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard, play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have address and work on," he said

Addo expressed dissatisfaction with the team's 2-2 draw against Uganda yesterday, highlighting deficiencies in the attacking phase and finishing.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Addo emphasized the importance of addressing these issues and having a full squad.

Despite currently ranking third in their qualifying group, Addo remains optimistic, hoping key players will return to strengthen the team.

"We hope that key players from this team will come back so we are stronger in June. We got a lot of answers to a lot of open questions from these matches. Positive but also negative answers, to be honest."

The Black Stars aim to enhance their performance and secure victories in upcoming crucial fixtures.