Ghana coach Otto Addo could experiment with new boys against Uganda

Black Stars coach Otto Addo is set to hand new players a role in the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday.

Three players including Ibrahim Osman and Ebenezer Annan were handed their debut in the match against Nigeria, as the Black Stars lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles.

Francis Abu and Fredrick Asare are the other two players waiting to make their first appearance for the national team.

Otto Addo is expected to name an entirely different starting line-up for tonight's game with the likes of Jojo Wollacot and Andre Ayew expected to begin the game.

"Yes, sure, they did well, no doubt, especially in the second half when we were one man down and still dominating the game. This is not a normal procedure and I think this is what we need in the national team. Concurrence will make each player better and at the end the whole team will benefit," said Otto Addo.

The Black Stars coach is preparing his team for June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.