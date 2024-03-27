Ghana Coach Otto Addo criticises red cards received by Black Stars Players

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed frustration over the recent spate of red cards received by Black Stars players during international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

During the March international break, the Black Stars faced Nigeria and Uganda but failed to secure victories, suffering a defeat against Nigeria and settling for a draw against Uganda. In both matches, Ghana's players received a total of three red cards.

In the match against Nigeria, Ghana ended with 10 men after Jerome Opoku was sent off in the second half, contributing to their 2-1 defeat to the Super Eagles. Similarly, in the match against Uganda, Mohammed Salisu was red-carded late in the game, while Alidu Seidu also received a red card.

Coach Otto Addo expressed his disappointment with the lack of discipline shown by his players, emphasizing the need for them to play intelligently and avoid unnecessary red and yellow cards. He vowed to address the situation and work on improving the team's performance.

“The discipline on the pitch to play good, play hard. Play hard but intelligent and not get silly yellow and red cards is something we have address and work on,” the Ghana coach said, as quoted by 3Sports.

“The football we played was not good enough. We should have created more chances, especially in the final third. Finishing must be better but I have to say this is what I expected. The last games before I came, generally, we were not good.”

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are set to resume action in June, where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.