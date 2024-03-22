Ghana coach Otto Addo discloses tactical approach for Nigeria friendly

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the Nigerian team ahead of the friendly in Marrakech, Morocco on Friday.

The West African rivals meet for the first time since 2022 when the Black Stars edged the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite Ghana's recent slump in form, coach Addo hopes to pounce on the AFCON finalist's vulnerability.

"I think we have observed them well, we know what to expect from them. They have really, really strong and experienced players, even though I guess not all of them are here. I think they have a very, very strong squad," he said in a pre-match presser.

"We expect them to be very hard to break against the ball but also with the ball, which you saw at the African Cup of Nations, they are really, really good in offensive transmissions, they have fast players on the wings, tall players up front who can hold the ball no matter who comes, with a really, really solid back chain so it’s going to be tough.

"But we know what we can do and we know how to play against such a host and even though they went to the final, they showed in some matches that they are vulnerable so anything can happen. I am just hoping that we get a good start and we can end this game as the winning team."