Ghana coach Otto Addo encourages self-reflection and improvement ahead of Uganda clash

Following Ghana's loss to Nigeria last Friday, head coach Otto Addo addressed the team with a constructive message emphasizing the importance of self-reflection and improvement.

In his post-match analysis, Addo acknowledged both the positives, such as effective pressing and the negatives, particularly lapses in pressing and positioning.

"We had a post-match analysis where we had many things which we have to look at," Addo said

"Because there were good situations like pressing, but there were also bad situations where we didn’t press that well.

He emphasized the need for improvement in various aspects of the game, including possession and defensive organization.

"We have a lot of things to improve with the positioning, out of possession and also in possession and specially in the first half, we had some easy mistakes which allowed the opponent to have chances and for that we analyzed a lot and the players showed a good reaction.

Addo commended the players for their willingness to acknowledge their mistakes and their positive response to criticism, viewing it as a crucial step towards growth.

"I like it when they see their own mistakes and this is the first step to improvement and so we took it well, they took the criticism well and this is the most important thing."

Addo is hopeful the team bounces back with a positive reaction against Uganda in today's friendly at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.