Ghana Coach Otto Addo explains Goalkeeper selection in friendly loss to Nigeria

Ghana coach Otto Addo has provided insight into his decision to start Lawrence Ati-Zigi ahead of Joseph Wollacott in goal during the Black Stars' recent international friendly against Nigeria.

Ati-Zigi, who spent the entirety of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 campaign on the bench under former coach Chris Hughton, was given the nod by Addo for the clash against Nigeria. Addo's decision stemmed from Ati-Zigi's consistent game time at club level with St. Gallen.

In his post-match assessment following Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, Addo praised Ati-Zigi for his performance and emphasized the importance of regular playing time for goalkeepers. "Ati-Zigi had a good match. I gave him the start because he is a regular player at his club," Addo stated.

The decision to start Ati-Zigi comes after Richard Ofori's tenure as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper during the AFCON 2023, which attracted criticism due to some questionable performances, ultimately contributing to Ghana's early exit from the tournament.

Addressing the competition for the goalkeeper position, Addo highlighted the potential of newcomer Frederick Asare while acknowledging Wollacott's situation. "Frederick [Asare] is new and young. I think he made a good first impression. Jojo [Wollacott] at the moment is not playing at his club, so it will be difficult to say he will be number 1," Addo added.

Meanwhile, in their subsequent game on Tuesday, the Black Stars were held to a 2-2 draw with Wollacot starting in post.