Ghana coach Otto Addo eyes successful second stint ahead of Nigeria friendly

Otto Addo expresses his contentment with his return to the helm of Ghana's national team and anticipates a successful second tenure.

Having accepted a long-term contract this time around, the former Ghana international embarks on his new journey after an initial spell that lasted less than a year.

Under his new 34-month contract, his first challenge is slated for Friday against Nigeria in an international friendly in Marrakech.

Addo eagerly awaits the forthcoming match, particularly intrigued by the potential contributions of fresh faces such as Forson Amankwah, Ibrahim Osman, Ebenezer Annan, and Francis Abu, all vying for their debut opportunities.

"I’m happy to be back. It was quite interesting because when you compare the squad now to the squad at the AFCON, there are a lot of replacements. We have a lot of injuries and so, I have like 7-8 new guys in camp with less experience but we have a bright future," Addo remarked.

Reflecting on Nigeria's superior performance in the recent Africa Cup of Nations, where they secured second place while Ghana faltered in the group stage, Addo emphasises the significance of the upcoming match.

"I’m looking forward to the game for the young boys to show and then the combination with those who have experience and being with the team for some time and to guide them. It will be an interesting match," he shared with Ghana FA media.

The scheduled kickoff for the match is 4 PM local time.