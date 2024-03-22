Ghana coach Otto Addo hails backroom staff ahead of Black Stars' matches

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has expressed admiration for his backroom staff, emphasizing that he was familiar with all of them before inviting them to join him for his second stint.

Otto Addo has returned for a second spell, this time assembling a new backroom staff. He is collaborating with Joseph Laumann, former Ghana defender John Paintsil who serves as the second assistant, and Fatau Dauda, a former Ghana goalkeeper, who takes on the role of goalkeeper's trainer.

"First of all, I knew all of them before the job. I played with John Paintsil together. For Fatau Dauda, I met him in 2014 at the World Cup, and it was really, really nice to get together to share ideas and also to fit. As for Joe (Joseph Laumann), I know him from Germany; he is an expert," Otto Addo said.

"He has really, really good eyes for the situations, to react fast, but he is also very, very attentive to any kind of things which are distractive and on the other side attentive to other things which can help to develop the group and the team as such."

"So they have given me very, very important inputs, and it’s really, really good to have them. I can feel after the first four days that they have helped me to improve and this is what we want to have."

Ghana will face Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakech on Friday, with the Black Stars aiming to commence Otto Addo's second era with a victory.

The Black Stars are in need of a win after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast earlier this year. They were unable to progress beyond the group stage, resulting in the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton and the return of Otto Addo.

A victory would significantly boost the team's confidence, which is currently diminished after failing to impress at another major tournament.

Following the Nigeria match, Ghana will take on Uganda on March 26 in another international friendly, also in Marrakech.