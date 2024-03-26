Ghana coach Otto Addo hails new players and importance of competition ahead of Uganda friendly

Ghana's head coach, Otto Addo, lauded the performance of new players vying for a spot in the national team ahead of their friendly against Uganda.

Reflecting on their display in last Friday's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, Addo emphasized the significance of competition within the squad, noting its positive impact on individual improvement and team dynamics.

He commended the players for their resilience, particularly highlighting their impressive performance during a period of adversity when the team was down to ten men but still dominated the game.

"Yes, sure, they did well, no doubt, especially in the second half when we were one man down and still dominating the game," he told the Ghana FA media.

Addo stressed the importance of such challenges, stating that they are not merely routine occurrences but essential for the team's development.

Ultimately, Addo believes that healthy competition breeds improvement, benefiting not only individual players but the entire team as well.

"This is not a normal procedure, and I think this is what we need in the national team. Concurrence will make each player better, and in the end, the whole team will benefit."

As Ghana prepares for future fixtures, Addo's words underscore the team's commitment to fostering a competitive environment that fosters growth and success.