Ghana coach Otto Addo not underestimating Uganda in today's friendly despite heavy loss to Comoros

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo reflects on the upcoming friendly against Uganda in Marrakech, Morocco, later today, drawing parallels with the Cranes' 4-0 loss to Comoros last Friday.

Despite their heavy defeat to Comoros last Friday, Addo remains confident, citing the potential for a different outcome had luck been on Uganda's side.

"It is like always, like usual. I saw the match so we are well prepared. If you see the match, it could have gone differently even though it was 4-0," Addo expressed.

He emphasizes the danger of underestimating opponents and stresses the importance of scoring early to dictate the game's tempo.

"There were a lot of unlucky decisions from Uganda perspective. I think this is the main thing if you take this kind of game too easy you won’t go nowhere.

"I hope that we will be able to score a goal in the first half because that will enlighten the things and if they have to come and try and equalize as it happened against Comoros, then we will have more space to exploit then we can also make the second goal.

Addo anticipates a challenging first half but believes that breaking through with a goal will pave the way for a smoother second half, where Ghana can exploit spaces and potentially secure a second goal.

But like I said, I think the hardest thing will be the first half, to break them to score a goal once we achieve this, everything is going to be easier.

His remarks highlight the team's preparedness and determination to bounce back from the loss to Nigeria a few days ago, aiming for a positive result against Uganda.