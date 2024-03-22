Ghana coach Otto Addo opens up on rebuilding process ahead of Nigeria friendly

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, believes it is time to build a new and strong team for the national team after critically analysing Ghana's recent performances.

Addo, who led Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was reappointed coach of the Black Stars in March following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars had a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations after suffering their second successive group stage elimination.

According to the ex-Dortmund player, it is time the team improved their performances against the 'smaller' nations.

"Truly if you look at the data, we are at a very, very low point. But obviously, we were very, very unlucky how we went out of the African Cup of Nations. I think in Africa the countries move closer together, it wasn’t like a Cup of Nations where we saw like this team or that team is better than the other so it’s still quite close but we have to be honest with ourselves," he said in a pre-match presser.

"In the last two AFCONs we didn’t do so well, we had problems with the so-called little countries and this is one of our targets to get better in these games, to dominate these games, in the end, it is impossible to predict these games but the aim of the coaching staff is to increase our winning probability and for this, we have ideas and plans that we want to use every time that we get together to work on these ideas and to execute them on the field," he added.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria on Friday before engaging Uganda four days later in Marrakech, Morocco.