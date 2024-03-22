Ghana coach Otto Addo sees opportunity amid absence of key players ahead of Nigeria clash

Ghana head coach Otto Addo downplays the absence of key players in the team ahead of the international friendly match against Nigeria on Friday at the Grande Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

The Black Stars face their West African rivals without key players like Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey, Alexander Djiku, and Daniel Amartey, amongst others.

However, Addo believes it is an opportunity for the new players in the squad to show themselves and their capabilities.

"It is a pity; we would always want to go with our strongest squad especially when we are playing against Nigeria but for me I am looking for opportunities and it’s an opportunity for the new players to show themselves," Addo said in an interview with the Ghana FA media.

"So for that, I am not thinking about who could be here and who could help us. Looking at the reality, this is a squad with experience players and also with young players who are on their way up and who can show me what level and stage they can play."

New faces in the team, including Ebenezer Annan, Forson Amankwah, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Osman, and Frederick Asare, are expected to make their senior debut against Nigeria.