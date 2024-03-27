Ghana coach Otto Addo stresses the importance of improved discipline following three red cards

Ghana coach Otto Addo acknowledges a pressing need for improved discipline within the team following the occurrence of three red cards during the March international break.

The first friendly against Nigeria saw Jerome Opoku receive a red card, followed by Mohammed Salisu and Alidu Seidu receiving red cards in the match against Uganda.

All three dismissals were attributed to dissent towards match officials, prompting Addo to address the issue, especially with crucial upcoming fixtures.

With matches against Mali and the Central African Republic scheduled for June, pivotal to Ghana's aspirations for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, Addo emphasised the importance of learning from recent disciplinary lapses.

In his post-match comments after the Uganda game, Addo stated, "This [discipline] is what we also have to work on... surely we have to learn out of this."

He stressed the necessity of improved on-field discipline, highlighting the significance of playing smartly without incurring unnecessary cards.

Reflecting on the friendlies, Addo mentioned, "We made a lot of changes... to see where the players are standing and to give players a chance... I got a lot of answers on too many questions, a lot of questions on my mind have been answered and this is good and positive."

He emphasised the need for immediate corrective measures, stating, "We have to work on it now... We will monitor the players in the next two months before we have the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and we hope that they will learn from their mistakes from today."