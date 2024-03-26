Ghana coach Otto Addo 'surprised' by the attitude of Black Stars players ahead of Uganda clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo has praised the attitude of his players as the team prepares for the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday.

The Black Stars have been camping in Marrakesh for March's international break, as Otto Addo builds a strong team for the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Having been reappointed as coach early this month, Addo is hoping to revive the fortunes of the Black Stars after a poor Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder invited several new players following the withdrawal of Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus for the friendlies.

"Not really impressed but may be surprised a little bit. I didn’t expect this, especially with the young players playing at a high level, really, really good," said the coach.

"I think we made a good choice in bringing them into the camp. We are already preparing for the future and this is really, really good to see that the young guys coming up are knocking on the door to enter the national team.

"The players who have been there for a longer time have to be aware because the young guys are hungry, they are good, they are developing and like I said this is what will make us all better."